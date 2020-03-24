To slow the spread of COVID-19, public officials are encouraging LA residents to stay home and to use public transit only when absolutely necessary. But Angelenos with essential jobs rely on buses and trains to get to work. What is LA Metro doing to keep riders safe and make sure services aren’t disrupted?
LA Metro adjusts to social distancing while maintaining essential services
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
Alissa Walker - urbanism editor, Curbed LA - @awalkerinLA
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney