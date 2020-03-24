LA Metro adjusts to social distancing while maintaining essential services

LA Metro station in downtown.

LA Metro station in downtown. Photo by Amy Ta.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, public officials are encouraging LA residents to stay home and to use public transit only when absolutely necessary. But Angelenos with essential jobs rely on buses and trains to get to work. What is LA Metro doing to keep riders safe and make sure  services aren’t disrupted?

Credits

Guest:
Alissa Walker - urbanism editor, Curbed LA - @awalkerinLA

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney