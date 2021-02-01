The majority of registered voters in Anaheim support recognizing a Little Arabia business district (after all, there’s Little Saigon in Orange County, plus Koreatown and Little Armenia in Los Angeles). That’s according to a recent poll from the Arab American Civic Council and the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego. But the Anaheim City Council is refusing to consider the idea of this new business district.
There’s currently a petition to officially designate Little Arabia.
‘Little Arabia’ in Anaheim? Why city officials have been long elusive about it
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes