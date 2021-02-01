‘Little Arabia’ in Anaheim? Why city officials have been long elusive about it

The ethnic community of Little Arabia is located along Brookhurst Street between Interstate 5 and Katella Avenue. However, it’s currently not an official business district.

Photo by Laura Kondourajian.

The majority of registered voters in Anaheim support recognizing a Little Arabia business district (after all, there’s Little Saigon in Orange County, plus Koreatown and Little Armenia in Los Angeles). That’s according to a recent poll from the Arab American Civic Council and the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego. But the Anaheim City Council is refusing to consider the idea of this new business district. 

There’s currently a petition to officially designate Little Arabia.

