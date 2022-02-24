Should people leaving CA prison be granted $2600 instead of $200?

Hosted by
People who leave prison receive a maximum of $200 from the state, which is referred to as “gate money.” A new bill aims to bring that amount way up.

People who leave prison receive a maximum of $200 from the state, which is referred to as “gate money.” A new bill aims to bring that amount way up. Photo by Shutterstock.

For thousands who are incarcerated in California state prisons, getting released brings joy but also anxiety, especially when it comes to finances.

People who leave prison receive a maximum of $200 from the state, which is referred to as “gate money.” Though that amount is pro-rated depending on the length of the sentence, $200 was established in 1973 and has not increased in 50 years. 

A new bill introduced by Los Angeles-area State Senator Sydney Kamlager seeks to increase “gate money” from $200 to closer to $2600, and tie the amount to inflation going forward.

Credits

Guests:

  • Sydney Kamlager - state senator representing parts of South LA, Culver City, and Inglewood
  • Samual Nathaniel Brown - co-founder of Anti-violence, Safety, and Accountability Project (ASAP)

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Nihar Patel