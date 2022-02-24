Should people leaving CA prison be granted $2600 instead of $200?

For thousands who are incarcerated in California state prisons, getting released brings joy but also anxiety, especially when it comes to finances.

People who leave prison receive a maximum of $200 from the state, which is referred to as “gate money.” Though that amount is pro-rated depending on the length of the sentence, $200 was established in 1973 and has not increased in 50 years.

A new bill introduced by Los Angeles-area State Senator Sydney Kamlager seeks to increase “gate money” from $200 to closer to $2600, and tie the amount to inflation going forward.