The late Richard Riordan saw City Hall as a place to make deals

Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan (L) speaks to reporters with Los Angeles Police Chief Bernard Parks (R) during a news conference at police headquarters in Los Angeles, August 1999.

Former LA Mayor Richard Riordan died this week at age 92. He’s remembered as a businessman-turned-politician who led the city in the aftermath of the Rodney King uprisings, and through the aftermath and rebuilding following the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Zeke Reed