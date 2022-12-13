Inside Niky’s Sports: LA’s family-run soccer store empire

Niky's Sports is the largest family-run chain of soccer stores in Los Angeles. They started out selling a mix of sporting goods, but eventually narrowed their offerings to cater to soccer players, many of them immigrants from all over the world.

Nicholas Orellana, the OG “Niky,” opened the first store in 1986. Now his son Luis and other extended family members maintain the business. When Luis was still a teenager, he and his father supplied the entire Colombian soccer team with cleats after the DEA confiscated their equipment and cut open all the cleats looking for contraband.