LA is a crowded and competitive restaurant market, so standing out from the noise is no small feat. With 2022 almost over, it’s time to look back at some of the best food LA has to offer.

Eater LA recently published its 2022 restaurant awards and gave the top spot to Pijja Palace in Silver Lake. Serving American pub food with an Indian twist in a casual sports bar atmosphere, Pijja Palace is an only-in-LA place.

“It doesn't make any apologies for what it is and what it isn't,” says Eater LA journalist Mona Holmes. “You don't like sports on TVs? Fine, you can go somewhere else. You don't want chutney on your pizza? Fine, go somewhere else. This is what they do.”

In recognition of local chefs getting creative, Eater also handed out an award for best backyard restaurant. This year’s winner is Comedor Tenchita in Mid City.

“It's another unusual little spot. There's a wonderful matriarch who is from Oaxaca, and she's been cooking for years in Los Angeles. … The food is wonderful. You'll be drinking café de olla on picnic benches. It's just got a soul to it that I think anyone can enjoy.”

The LA Times also recently released their list of the 101 best restaurants in the city, a tradition started by the late Jonathan Gold. The kaiseki-inspired downtown Japanese restaurant Hayato topped the rankings.

“It's a tiny restaurant. It's a tasting menu. It ain't cheap. It's $350 per person. But I trust Bill Addison from the LA Times’ taste,” says Holmes.

Hayato is also one of the select few LA restaurants boasting two Michelin stars. The company recognized a number of LA’s high-end restaurants this year by granting stars to an unprecedented eight new restaurants.

Holmes’ favorite is the French restaurant Camphor, which also received recognition from Eater. “The duo of chefs make this wonderful modern French, but not-so-French, dining really great, along with excellent service.”

This blending of fine and casual dining on year-end lists is emblematic of LA’s diverse restaurant scene.

“We're going to have a really great $350 tasting menu. But then you'll also have a place like Sonoratown where you can get an outstanding taco on that same list for less than $10.”

For Holmes, this diversity bodes well for the future of food in LA.

“To see so many newcomers do really well and gain international notice, but also the hearts and minds and stomachs of the critics and reporters throughout town … is making me feel really great about what we do.”