Curren Price charges are another blow for scandal-ridden City Council

Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price has been charged with 10 counts of embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest — making him the fourth member of LA City Council to face criminal charges in four years.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón alleges that Price had a financial stake in development projects that he voted on while serving on the council.

According to the complaint filed on Tuesday, Price’s wife Del Richardson Price — founder of the company Del Richardson & Associates — received tens of thousands of dollars in payments between 2019 and 2021 related to projects Price voted to approve. However, she allegedly was not listed on financial disclosure forms required by the government. He was also accused of receiving medical benefits for his current wife while he was still married to his previous wife.

Price, who has been in the council for a decade, announced on Tuesday that he will step down as council president pro tempore and withdraw from all committee assignments.