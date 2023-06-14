From baseball to media, former Dodger Ron Cey has done it all

Ron Cey, known as “The Penguin,” was a six-time all-star and an MVP in the Dodgers’ historic 1981 World Series win, playing third base – and let’s not forget his appearance on Columbo. Though retired from the organization, he is back at age 75 with a new podcast, “We’ll See About That,” and a new book, “Penguin Power: Dodger Blue, Hollywood Lights, and a One-in-a-Million Big League Journey.”