From baseball to media, former Dodger Ron Cey has done it all

Hosted by
Ron Cey, “The Penguin,” played for the Dodgers as their third baseman, then moved to the office. Now he’s written a new book and started a podcast at age 75.

Ron Cey, known as “The Penguin,” was a six-time all-star and an MVP in the Dodgers’ historic 1981 World Series win, playing third base – and let’s not forget his appearance on Columbo. Though retired from the organization, he is back at age 75 with a new podcast, “We’ll See About That,” and a new book, “Penguin Power: Dodger Blue, Hollywood Lights, and a One-in-a-Million Big League Journey.”

Credits

Guest:

  • Ron Cey - former Dodger third baseman, author of “Penguin Power: Dodger Blue, Hollywood Lights, and a One-in-a-Million Big League Journey”

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Zoie Matthew