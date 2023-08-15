The slight COVID rise in LA is currently making people do a new calculation when leaving the house. Hospitalizations are up, but severe illness is down, according to Dr. Kimberly Shriner, director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

“I think we all know what to do, now that we know that masking helps protect you. And it's a very simple, safe, easy, inexpensive thing to do. You figure out where you want to play your COVID cards. Maybe you don't want to get COVID at the supermarket — that's the time to wear a mask. But yet maybe you want to go to a friend's house and be with other people — maybe that's where you play one of your COVID cards,” says Shriner.