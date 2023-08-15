Trump ally John Eastman faces ‘damning’ charges for election scheme

Former President Donald Trump and several of his allies are facing dozens of counts in a sweeping indictment in Georgia. One of his allies includes former Chapman Law School Dean John Eastman, who faces nine counts and is accused of designing the plan to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump currently has been indicted … in four separate courts. This is the first time John Eastman has been indicted for any of this but … the charges against him are damning,” says Gustavo Arellano, columnist for the LA Times Metro desk.

According to the indictment against Trump, Eastman’s plan depended on his theory that the vice president could accept, reject, or further investigate electoral votes from states. Currently, Eastman is also fighting against losing his law license in California, but the conclusion to this trial has been postponed to late August.