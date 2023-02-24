Heavy rains, winds, and even snow are battering Southern California right now, making for one of the coldest (and wettest) winter seasons we’ve seen in a long time. Meanwhile, shockingly high gas bills have left many Californians with sticker shock, pushing some to turn the thermostat way down, or even turning their heat off altogether.

So KCRW wants to hear from you: How cold are you feeling right now? Are you staying warm? Can you afford to stay comfortable at home? What’s your thermostat temperature at home? If you rent, what does your heating situation look and feel like?

Share your experiences above, and we might reach out for an upcoming Greater LA story.