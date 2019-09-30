Homelessness task force pushes for ‘right to shelter’ law

A proposed statewide law will attempt to provide a bed for every person who is unsheltered.

“It doesn't end with a roof over people's heads, but that's sure as heck where it begins,” says Darrell Steinberg, the mayor of Sacramento and co-chair of the Commission on Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Mayor Steinberg has called for a statewide “right to shelter” law because, as he says, "You can't help somebody who's living with a severe mental illness or dealing with substance abuse living under a freeway overpass."

However, it's unclear how the law will be paid for and enforced. And there's debate over whether it's the most effective solution to homelessness.