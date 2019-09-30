Is owning an electric car worth the money?

There are incentives and rebates for people to buy an electric vehicle, but Los Angeles doesn't currently have the infrastructure to make charging easy and accessible for everyone.

Public charging stations are often full and prices are inconsistent. There's no standard plug used for all cars. So trading in your gas guzzler for an EV may not be affordable for many people right now.

As LA works to build more EV infrastructure, there may be other, less-costly options, like trading in your car for an e-bike, or using an EV sharing program.