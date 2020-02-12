Art world is conflicted over LACMA’s redesign

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s permanent home along Miracle Mile has a redesign in store. But it’s drawn criticism. Full-page advertisements in the Los Angeles Times and New York Times have bold headlines that read “Save LACMA from tanking.”

The redesign will replace the current four main buildings with one massive structure that will cross Wilshire Boulevard.



Greg Goldin, cofounder of The Citizens Brigade to Save LACMA, is concerned about how the redesign will affect the permanent art collection, and how LA will pay for it.



“The price of the bridge is skyrocketing, while the size of the museum is shrinking. And we're going to lose the most important encyclopaedic museum west of the Mississippi -- to a very bad bargain for the citizens of Los Angeles,” Goldin says.



LACMA director Michael Govan hears the criticism, but is confident in moving forward with the planned expansion: “Any public project should have many points of view, but think about the positives.” He points to the hundreds of people who've tirelessly worked on the project and poured their money into it.