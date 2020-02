This weekend, Los Angeles will host a number of art fairs, including Frieze, which is back for its second year. Frieze features more than 70 galleries at Paramount Studios, plus live music and film screenings.

Also happening this weekend: the Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC), Felix Art Far, and the SPRING/BREAK Art Show.

All the fairs represent a big shift as LA becomes a sought-after international destination for art.