This week, the ACLU of Southern California sued the Department of Homeland Security over health and safety concerns at an ICE facility in Adelanto, California, where more than 1300 people are detained. Immigrant rights advocates are calling for a “drastic reduction” of detainees, and they’re fighting to keep new inmates from being admitted.
Immigrants at Adelanto ICE facility face COVID-19 danger, ACLU says
Credits
Guest:
Talia Inlender - Supervising senior staff attorney at Public Counsel
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney