Immigrants at Adelanto ICE facility face COVID-19 danger, ACLU says

Immigrant rights advocates are calling for a “drastic reduction” of detainees, and they’re fighting to keep new inmates from being admitted. Photo credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This week, the ACLU of Southern California sued the Department of Homeland Security over health and safety concerns at an ICE facility in Adelanto, California, where more than 1300 people are detained. Immigrant rights advocates are calling for a “drastic reduction” of detainees, and they’re fighting to keep new inmates from being admitted.

Talia Inlender - Supervising senior staff attorney at Public Counsel

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney