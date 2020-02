Photo courtesy of the artist and François Ghebaly, Los Angeles. Photo credit: Ian Byers-Gamber.

Huge pieces of rotting watermelons and grapes don't scream fine art. But artist Kathleen Ryan shows that if you take a closer look at “bad fruit,” you might find something beautiful. Her new exhibit is on view at the Francois Ghebaly gallery in downtown LA.



Kathleen Ryan’s “Bad Melon (Big Chunk).” Courtesy of the artist and François Ghebaly, Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marten Elder.



Kathleen Ryan’s “Bad Melon (Moldy Slice).” Courtesy of the artist and François Ghebaly, Los Angeles. Photo credit: Ian Byers-Gamber.