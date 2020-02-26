In a unanimous vote in December, councilmember Nury Martinez was elected LA City Council president, becoming the first Latina in the role. She’s the daughter of working class parents from Zacatecas, Mexico. In 2009, she won a seat on the LAUSD School Board, and four years later, was elected to the LA City Council. Today, she represents council district 6, which includes North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Sun Valley.