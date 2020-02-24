You may be afraid of flying, public speaking or the coronavirus, but one of the most dangerous things you can do is get into your car every day. And one of the most dangerous intersections in the region might just be in the San Fernando Valley.

LA’s 10 most dangerous intersections (in order of most collisions to least collisions):

- Van Nuys: Sepulveda Blvd. and Sherman Way

- Vermont Knolls: Manchester Ave. and Figueroa St.

- Van Nuys: Burbank Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd.

- Panorama City: Van Nuys Blvd. and Roscoe Blvd.

- Harvard Park: Western Ave. and Slauson Ave.

- North Hills: Nordhoff St. and Sepulveda Blvd.

- Northridge: Tampa Ave. and Nordhoff St.

- Van Nuys: Sherman Way and Woodman Ave.

- Valley Glen: Victory Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon Ave.

- Van Nuys: Sherman Way and Van Nuys Blvd.



Source: xtown.la

