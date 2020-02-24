Costa Mesa officials and feds fight over coronavirus quarantine site

Hosted by
Westward view of Bristol Street as seen from the Unity Bridge of South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.

Westward view of Bristol Street as seen from the Unity Bridge of South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. Photo credit: Nandaro (CC BY 3.0).

The World Health Organization announced today that the coronavirus has the potential to become a pandemic. In California, there are a number of people under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Federal and state agencies have been working on a plan to move anyone who tests positive to a place called the Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa. 

Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

More:

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Danielle Chiriguayo, Rebecca Mooney