The World Health Organization announced today that the coronavirus has the potential to become a pandemic. In California, there are a number of people under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Federal and state agencies have been working on a plan to move anyone who tests positive to a place called the Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa.
Costa Mesa officials and feds fight over coronavirus quarantine site
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Danielle Chiriguayo, Rebecca Mooney