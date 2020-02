Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his annual State of the State speech today. A lot of it focused on fighting homelessness. LA County saw its homeless numbers jump to nearly 60,000 in the last count.

“Every homeless Californian living on the boulevard of broken dreams is a casualty of institutional failures, a person who’s fallen through every possible hole in the safety net,” Newsom said.

Now President Trump is threatening to get involved with California’s homelessness crisis.