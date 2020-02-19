A dedication of the newest phase of downtown LA's historic walkway

A gateway off N. Main Street marks the entrance to the paseo, which was designed by LA-based landscape designers SWA, and continues through the LA Plaza Village mixed-used development.

The Plaza Historic District, or El Pueblo Historical Monument, is the oldest section of the city. Today, the area is home to one of the newest developments in LA: a walkway that connects the recently built LA Plaza Village and the historic district. The latest portion of the walkway was unveiled this morning.


A sculpture of a coyote entitled “Transportapueblos” is on the paseo by La Plaza di Cultura y Artes. Photo by Frances Anderton. 


The second public artwork, Walls Against Walls, is a chunk of the Berlin Wall containing a letter to President Trump about how walls always come down. It has traveled the country since being brought to Washington D.C. in November 2019. Photo by Frances Anderton. 
