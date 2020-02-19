The Plaza Historic District, or El Pueblo Historical Monument, is the oldest section of the city. Today, the area is home to one of the newest developments in LA: a walkway that connects the recently built LA Plaza Village and the historic district. The latest portion of the walkway was unveiled this morning.



A sculpture of a coyote entitled “Transportapueblos” is on the paseo by La Plaza di Cultura y Artes. Photo by Frances Anderton.



