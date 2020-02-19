The Plaza Historic District, or El Pueblo Historical Monument, is the oldest section of the city. Today, the area is home to one of the newest developments in LA: a walkway that connects the recently built LA Plaza Village and the historic district. The latest portion of the walkway was unveiled this morning.
A dedication of the newest phase of downtown LA's historic walkway
Credits
Guest:
Frances Anderton - Host, 'DnA: Design & Architecture' - @FrancesAnderton
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Danielle Chiriguayo, Rebecca Mooney