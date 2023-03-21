Iconoclast sculptor Louise Nevelson lives on in new LA exhibition

Artist Louise Nevelson was one of the most iconic sculptors of the 20th century. Her work is still admired around the world almost 35 years after her death, and some of it can now be seen at a new LA exhibition running until the end of April. The Pace Gallery on La Brea is showing her larger, monochromatic sculptures made from objects found around New York City, but you can also see her more colorful, lesser-known collage works on display.



