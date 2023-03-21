Why these LAUSD teachers joined workers for 3-day strike

LAUSD schools are closed starting today as workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 99 began a three-day strike over salary and working conditions. LAUSD teachers, who are members of the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) union, joined their co-workers in solidarity.

“These are our union siblings,” declares Aviva Alvarez-Zakson, a world history and ethnic studies teacher at Hamilton High School. “We see them every day on our campus, and it is so obvious that they are overworked, undervalued, and they need us out there to support them in their endeavors. And we are here for it.”