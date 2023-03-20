Unprecedented amounts of winter rain are walloping much of California. Last week in the town of San Clemente, an oceanfront landslide left four apartment buildings teetering on the edge of a cliff. Only a couple of weeks earlier, a hillside collapsed under a home in Newport Beach. And parts of the rail line linking LA to San Diego on the OC coast have been sliding towards the ocean.
Heavy rain brings mudslides and a reckoning to OC
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano