Heavy rain brings mudslides and a reckoning to OC

Hosted by
A landslide in San Clemente brought down apartment buildings after California’s torrential winter rains.

A landslide in San Clemente brought down apartment buildings after California’s torrential winter rains. Photo by Shutterstock.

Unprecedented amounts of winter rain are walloping much of California. Last week in the town of San Clemente, an oceanfront landslide left four apartment buildings teetering on the edge of a cliff. Only a couple of weeks earlier, a hillside collapsed under a home in Newport Beach. And parts of the rail line linking LA to San Diego on the OC coast have been sliding towards the ocean.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Danielle Chiriguayo, Giuliana Mayo, Nihar Patel