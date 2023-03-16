SEIU Local 99, the union representing LAUSD staff like bus drivers, janitors, and cafeteria workers, could be on the verge of a three-day strike starting March 21. United Teachers of Los Angeles, the teacher’s union, would strike with them in solidarity.

In response, LAUSD has announced it would close its campuses, affecting more than 400,000 students across Southern California. The planned strike would be the largest and longest labor-related disruption since the six-day teachers’ strike of 2019.

The strike comes after months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between LAUSD and Local 99, which is asking for a 30% wage increase. The union says the workers it represents make on average $25,000 per year. Meanwhile, LAUSD says it’s offered a 15% wage increase, as well as retroactive pay bump.

So KCRW wants to know – how will the planned strike impact your daily life? Are you scrambling to find child care in light of the news? Are you concerned this will impact your student’s daily learning? Where do you stand on contract negotiations between SEIU Local 99 and LAUSD? Does this bring up memories of past strikes or the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools closed?

Share your thoughts above, and we might reach out for an upcoming KCRW story.