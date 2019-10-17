Did you tick the donor box when you got your driver’s license? That may mean that upon your death, an organ harvesting company can rush to get your bones, organs, or tissue at the morgue, even before your body is seen by the coroner. According to a multi-part investigation by the LA Times, those companies are selling body parts for big money. And in some cases, the procurement companies have upended death investigations.
The big and shady business of organ harvesting
Credits
Guest:
Melody Petersen - Investigative reporter covering healthcare and business for the Los Angeles Times
More:
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel