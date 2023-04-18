The Queen Mary has reopened to the public after years of renovations that cost tens of millions of dollars. Instead of taxpayer money, funding was mostly through oil revenue and film permit revenue from productions that shot on the ship while it was closed. Some believe the money would be better spent elsewhere. Others see the ship as part of Long Beach’s identity that must be preserved.
Queen Mary returns after a multimillion dollar facelift
- Kristy Hutchings - Long Beach Press-Telegram