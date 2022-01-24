The California legislature may take up a bill that would change when Orange County residents vote for Board of Education seats. Currently, the School Board is voted on in the primary election. It would move to the general election if Senate Bill (SB-286) from State Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) passes.

Senator Min says the bill is an effort to streamline elections and make them easier for voters to understand. But critics say it’s a partisan effort to favor Democratic voters. They point out that the OC Superintendent of Schools would still be voted on during the primary.