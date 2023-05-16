USC invests big in AI as world grapples with the new technology

“In addition to the technical competence that we want our students to have in this area, we want them to understand also the importance [of] the ethical decision-making that underlies many of these technologies,” says Yannis Yortsos, dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. Photo by Shutterstock.

USC is positioning itself to be a leader in the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI). It opened a new center for generative AI and society in March. And now they’re moving forward with a $1billion “Frontiers of Computing” initiative that would bring AI and computer literacy to all their departments, along with classes about ethics. It’s meant to figure out the future of this nascent technology.

