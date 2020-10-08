Outdoor dining in downtown LA: Which restaurants are making it work, which are struggling

Hosted by
China Cafe and other restaurants in downtown LA’s Grand Central Market have seen far fewer customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown LA used to be nothing more than a business center. After 5 p.m., it turned into a ghost town.

But in 1999, the City Council passed the Adaptive Reuse Ordinance to incentivize developers to build residential units in historic and abandoned buildings in the area.

In the two decades since, DTLA has become a vibrant urban center with clubs, bars, and restaurants. But the region has been struggling amid a chronic homelessness crisis, recent protests, and the loss of tourism and workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits

Guest:
Mona Holmes - Eater LA - @monaeatsLA

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes