‘Try a Little Tenderness’: Academy Museum shines spotlight on Black love

This weekend, the Academy Museum is planning to launch “Try a Little Tenderness,” a series focusing on movies that depict love and romance between Black characters. It runs through February 25.

“I think in a moment when so much about how Black film is discussed is limited to trauma [and] pain … this exploration of tenderness is just a joyful pursuit,” says Maya Cade, the creator and curator of the Black Film Archive at the Academy Museum.

Her film series is part of a larger exhibition called “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971.”