‘Try a Little Tenderness’: Academy Museum shines spotlight on Black love

Hosted by
“I think in a moment when so much about how Black film is discussed is limited to trauma [and] pain … this exploration of tenderness is just a joyful pursuit,” says Maya Cade, the creator and curator of the Black Film Archive at the Academy Museum.

“I think in a moment when so much about how Black film is discussed is limited to trauma [and] pain … this exploration of tenderness is just a joyful pursuit,” says Maya Cade, the creator and curator of the Black Film Archive at the Academy Museum. Photo by Shutterstock.

This weekend, the Academy Museum is planning to launch “Try a Little Tenderness,” a series focusing on movies that depict love and romance between Black characters. It runs through February 25. 

“I think in a moment when so much about how Black film is discussed is limited to trauma [and] pain … this exploration of tenderness is just a joyful pursuit,” says Maya Cade, the creator and curator of the Black Film Archive at the Academy Museum.  

Her film series is part of a larger exhibition called “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971.” 

Credits

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Nihar Patel, Zeke Reed, Rebekah Ludman