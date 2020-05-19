When COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses to close, LA’s fashion industry ground to a halt. Garment factories weren’t churning out t-shirts or dresses anymore. Instead, they pivoted to making face masks, which people must wear in many communities while in public or running errands.

In Vernon, Tavares Cutting Inc. has changed its usual operation and is now making masks for various companies, including for U.S. Census workers. Owner Angel Jimenez has been in the garment industry for more than 25 years. After closing for two weeks at the start of the outbreak, Jimenez says his sister-in-law suggested he start making masks.