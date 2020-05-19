LA garment workers make face masks during health crisis

Hosted by
Instead of dresses, shirts, and other clothing, employees at Tavares Cutting in Vernon are now making face masks for U.S. Census workers.

Instead of dresses, shirts, and other clothing, employees at Tavares Cutting in Vernon are now making face masks for U.S. Census workers. Photo credit: Angel Jimenez.

When COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses to close, LA’s fashion industry ground to a halt. Garment factories weren’t churning out t-shirts or dresses anymore. Instead, they pivoted to making face masks, which people must wear in many communities while in public or running errands. 

In Vernon, Tavares Cutting Inc. has changed its usual operation and is now making masks for various companies, including for U.S. Census workers. Owner Angel Jimenez has been in the garment industry for more than 25 years. After closing for two weeks at the start of the outbreak, Jimenez says his sister-in-law suggested he start making masks. 


Angel Jimenez started making face masks two weeks after he closed his garment factory due to coronavirus. Credit: David Kagel.
Credits

Guest:
Angel Jimenez - Owner of Tavares Cutting Inc.

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney