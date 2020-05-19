LA officials have launched a program called “Slow Streets,” which temporarily shuts down some residential streets to cars and opens them up to people exercising. The program promotes physical distancing and physical activity by allowing plenty of space for walking, running, and cycling. Some of the participating streets are currently in West LA and Del Rey.

Similar plans around the country are proving popular. The success of a program in Seattle called “Healthy Streets” during the pandemic prompted the city to shut down about 20 miles of roads to thru-traffic.