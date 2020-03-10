Former LA City Councilman Mitch Englander has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Englander appeared in court on Monday after being indicted on seven charges, including obstruction of an FBI investigation. The former councilman represented the San Fernando Valley but resigned in 2018.
