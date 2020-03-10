Former LA City Councilman Mitch Englander pleads not guilty to serious federal charges

Former City Councilman Mitchell Englander.

Former LA City Councilman Mitch Englander has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Englander appeared in court on Monday after being indicted on seven charges, including obstruction of an FBI investigation. The former councilman represented the San Fernando Valley but resigned in 2018.

Credits

Guest:
Jon Regardie - former editor of the Los Angeles Downtown News - @DowntownNews

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney