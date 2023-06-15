Faith Ringgold: Bold, political artist from 1960s to today

Artist Faith Ringgold, age 92, has worked in a lot of different media: oil paintings, sculpture, quilts, performance art, tankas, and children’s books.

Now her work is on display at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery in Hollywood.

“She's honestly such an inspiration. So she was born in 1930 in Harlem, and really grew up immersed in that Harlem Renaissance. … Throughout her career, she's been very much boldly individual. She would speak her mind, create political statements in her work, even when sometimes that had a negative effect on her career,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas, founder & editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles."