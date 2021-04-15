California’s regulations surrounding cannabis billboards are hazy, to put it bluntly. Proposition 64, which made cannabis legal, banned billboards on interstate freeways like the 10. The Bureau of Cannabis Control, which regulates cannabis in the state, had been interpreting that provision less strictly. This led to complaints and a successful court challenge. Now two competing bills in Sacramento seek to establish those rules once and for all.
Competing bills seek to clarify California’s hazy cannabis billboard rules
Credits
Guest:
Hilary Bricken - Harris Bricken / Canna Law Group - @CannaBizLawyer
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes