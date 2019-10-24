Tree canopies and new pavement: LA officials try to keep streets cool

The City of Los Angeles expects the number of 95 degree days to double for many neighborhoods over the next couple of decades. Underserved communities will feel the impact of that temperature rise the most. To help adapt to the changing climate, city officials are rolling out a comprehensive plan to cool down the most paved parts of LA’s urban jungle. It includes planting more trees, building shade for bus benches, and painting asphalt streets with a “cool pavement” finish. Will these steps make a real impact?