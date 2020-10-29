A few years back, developers had an idea: Take a piece of land south of the 10 freeway that was occupied by a radio station cluster, and build a 30-story, fancy glass residential tower. The building, known as the ARQ, is part of a full development with restaurants and a Whole Foods near the intersection of La Cienega and Jefferson. But that fancy part — and the political part in getting it done — are sticking in the craw of a lot of folks in that part of South LA.
South LA has a new luxury tower with $3100 rents. Why are there no affordable units?
Credits
Guest:
David Zahniser - Los Angeles Times - @DavidZahniser
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel