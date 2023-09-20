Anxious about AI and climate change? Analia Saban turns that into art

In “Flow Chart,” Analia Saban maps out instructions on creating a landscape painting.

In “Flow Chart,” Analia Saban maps out instructions on creating a landscape painting. Photo courtesy of Sprüth Magers Gallery.

In her new show, “Synthetic Self,” Analia Saban uses sculpture, weaving, painting, and more to tackle her anxieties about AI and global warming. Her works are displayed across two galleries: Sprüth Magers and Tanya Bonakdar. They each feature different creations, but a larger-than-life marble computer fan appears at both.


“Computer Fan” is the only piece in “Synthetic Self” that appears across galleries. Photo courtesy of Sprüth Magers Gallery.

