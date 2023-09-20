In her new show, “Synthetic Self,” Analia Saban uses sculpture, weaving, painting, and more to tackle her anxieties about AI and global warming. Her works are displayed across two galleries: Sprüth Magers and Tanya Bonakdar. They each feature different creations, but a larger-than-life marble computer fan appears at both.
Anxious about AI and climate change? Analia Saban turns that into art
- Lindsay Preston Zappas - founder and editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles