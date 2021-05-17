Orange County Supervisors will soon be voting on a new map for its five supervisor districts. This is called redistricting, and it typically happens every 10 years, after a Census, all across America. But there’s been hardly any attempts by the current five supervisors to hear from the public about what those county districts should look like. And that’s raised suspicions that those supervisors will draw that map to ensure they stay in office.
OC to vote on supervisor district map, but residents haven’t had much input so far
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano