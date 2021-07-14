Nari Ward’s “Say Can You See” exhibition recently opened at Jeffrey Deitch’s gallery in Hollywood. It uses found objects and speaks to the Black American experience by addressing race, class, and consumerism. Additionally, the late artist John Baldessari has an exhibition called “The Space Between” at Sprüth Magers in Miracle Mile. It is his final show before passing, and it uses film stills, pop culture, and color blocking to focus on the literal space between objects and/or images.
2 new LA art exhibits reflect Americana: Nari Ward’s ‘Say You Can See,’ John Baldessari’s ‘The Space Between’
Guest:
- Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles