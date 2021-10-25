Rent control and stronger eviction protection is coming to Santa Ana residents in November

Santa Ana will become the first city in Orange County to have rent control. The Santa Ana City Council passed a law last week that will prevent landlords from raising rent more than 3% per year, and it also gives renters stronger protections against getting evicted. The split decision comes after years of grassroots organizers pushing for renters rights, and landlords and developers protesting those changes. The law goes into effect on November 19.
Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA.