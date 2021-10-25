Rent control and stronger eviction protection is coming to Santa Ana residents in November

An aerial view shows the skyline of Santa Ana, California. Its City Council passed a law last week that will prevent landlords from raising rent more than 3% per year, and gives stronger eviction protection.

Santa Ana will become the first city in Orange County to have rent control. The Santa Ana City Council passed a law last week that will prevent landlords from raising rent more than 3% per year, and it also gives renters stronger protections against getting evicted. The split decision comes after years of grassroots organizers pushing for renters rights, and landlords and developers protesting those changes. The law goes into effect on November 19.

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes