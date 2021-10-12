Restaurants across Southern California are doubling down on vaccine regulations, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. The rules differ depending on what city or county you’re dining in.

West Hollywood is already requiring you to show proof of at least one vaccine dose to enter indoor spaces — and that changes to two doses on November 4. LA is soon to follow, with an ordinance going into effect on November 4. And Palm Springs requires either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

Non-vaccinated diners can eat on the outdoor patio area and use the bathroom, according to Eater LA’s Mona Holmes. They just can’t linger indoors.