LAUSD: How the school year ended, what might be in store for fall

Hosted by
Baldwin Hills School in Los Angeles. What will LAUSD be like in the fall?

Baldwin Hills School in Los Angeles. What will LAUSD be like in the fall? Photo by Amy Ta.

It’s now June, and that means school (K-12) is out for the summer. Over the past few months, Greater LA has been talking to some LAUSD teachers about educating kids from home. We check in again. How did students perform at the end of the year? Also, what will the fall look like?

More
Credits

Guests:
Kristie Collette - Third grade teacher at Newcastle Elementary School in Reseda, Hazel Kight Witham - English teacher, Venice High School

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney