Protests and looting upend Santa Monica, residents want to oust city’s police chief

On Tuesday, The Santa Monica City Council took several steps that it says will improve race relations and reform its police department. Protests near the pier last month brought hundreds of people to decry the death of George Floyd and many other Black people at the hands of police.

But some people took full advantage of the peaceful protests, defacing and robbing more than 150 stores in the downtown area of the city.

Now more than 60,000 people have signed a petition to oust the current police chief, Cynthia Renaud, for failing to protect the city’s businesses.

Santa Monica has had a complicated past with race relations.