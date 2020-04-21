Cleaner air, less commuting: Will these positive changes last after LA’s economy reopens?

A view of Los Angeles from the Hollywood hills. The air is much fresher during this pandemic, since Angelenos are driving a lot less. Can we keep this up? March 21, 2020.

A view of Los Angeles from the Hollywood hills. The air is much fresher during this pandemic, since Angelenos are driving a lot less. Can we keep this up? March 21, 2020. Photo by Amy Ta.

As the U.S. faces its worst economic crisis since the Great Recession, Americans are talking more about reopening the economy and lifting stay-at-home orders. When more folks get back to work, workplaces and cities will look different from how they were pre-pandemic. Some positive changes have come out of COVID-19, including less traffic and cleaner air. How can we extend these changes into the future?

Frances Anderton - Host, 'DnA: Design & Architecture' - @FrancesAnderton

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney