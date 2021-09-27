Did Cofiroute buy off OCTA’s board members to win $200 million contract to build toll lanes?

Orange County is planning to build toll lanes on their section of the 405 freeway — a project that costs more than $200 million. But controversy surrounds how OC’s Transportation Authority (OCTA) awarded the contract.

One of the bidders, an engineering firm called WSP USA, claims that they should have won the bid from OCTA since they were ranked highest in the evaluation process. But the contract went to another company, Cofiroute. WSP alleges that it was because Cofiroute lobbied members of OCTA’s board of directors with campaign contributions.