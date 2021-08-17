OC’s Capistrano Beach used to be a vibrant coastline for recreation. How to revive and preserve it?

Capistrano Beach lies at the southern end of Dana Point in Orange County. The California Coastal Commission is looking at nature-based plans to preserve it. Photo by Shutterstock.

Capistrano Beach in Dana Point has been battered by storms and rising sea levels in recent years. It was once a vibrant stretch of coastline with volleyball courts, a basketball court, and fire rings. But they’ve since been removed because of damage and erosion. Now the California Coastal Commission is looking at nature-based plans to preserve it. A finalized plan is expected to be voted on by the end of this year. 

