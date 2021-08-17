Capistrano Beach in Dana Point has been battered by storms and rising sea levels in recent years. It was once a vibrant stretch of coastline with volleyball courts, a basketball court, and fire rings. But they’ve since been removed because of damage and erosion. Now the California Coastal Commission is looking at nature-based plans to preserve it. A finalized plan is expected to be voted on by the end of this year.
OC’s Capistrano Beach used to be a vibrant coastline for recreation. How to revive and preserve it?
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano