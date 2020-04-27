Thousands fill OC beaches without masks or social distancing during heat wave

People walk up and down Huntington City Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., April 25, 2020.

People walk up and down Huntington City Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., April 25, 2020. Photo credit: Kyle Grillot/Reuters.

Unlike LA County, some of Orange County’s shores were open to beachgoers over the weekend. Images of packed beaches, such as Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, flooded local news and social media feeds. But other spots, such as Laguna Beach and Seal Beach, remained closed.

People were seen disregarding social distancing orders and not wearing masks. After the packed weekend, some city officials are reexamining the opening of their beaches, including the city of Newport Beach. Its city council will convene on Tuesday to discuss further actions. 

